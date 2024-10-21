Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 111 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

ASML Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $723.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $834.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $915.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.