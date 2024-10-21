Goodfellow Inc. (GDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

GDL opened at C$14.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.07. Goodfellow has a 52 week low of C$13.38 and a 52 week high of C$16.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$139.67 million for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

