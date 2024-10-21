Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Grail Price Performance
NASDAQ GRAL opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Grail has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19.
Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Grail
Grail Company Profile
GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grail
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.