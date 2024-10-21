Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2024

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRALFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Grail Price Performance

NASDAQ GRAL opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Grail has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRALGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grail

In related news, major shareholder Chun R. Ding bought 7,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $103,144.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,503,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,369,415.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $1,730,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,507.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chun R. Ding acquired 7,629 shares of Grail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $103,144.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,503,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,369,415.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,829 shares of company stock valued at $757,298.

Grail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.