Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GRAL opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Grail has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Chun R. Ding bought 7,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $103,144.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,503,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,369,415.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $1,730,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,507.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Chun R. Ding acquired 7,629 shares of Grail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $103,144.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,503,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,369,415.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,829 shares of company stock valued at $757,298.

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

