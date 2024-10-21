Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $680.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.62. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,687.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,687.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 939,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $943,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

