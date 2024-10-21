Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.