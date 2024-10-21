Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $69.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $90.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.