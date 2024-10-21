Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 2.4 %
HSNGY opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $14.81.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
