Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2024

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

HSNGY opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.