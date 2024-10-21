Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

HSNGY opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.