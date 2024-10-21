Head-To-Head Comparison: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica -1.62% 9.18% 2.42% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefónica and GTT Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $40.87 billion 0.66 -$965.41 million ($0.16) -29.81 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

GTT Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefónica.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telefónica and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 1 4 0 0 1.80 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Telefónica has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GTT Communications beats Telefónica on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. It also provides fixed telecommunication services, including PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment and telephony information services. It also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, security, internet through fibre to the home, and voice over internet protocol services. In addition, the company offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, managed hosting, content delivery, outsourcing and application, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud, advertising, big data, and digital experience services; Aura; open gateway, living apps; smart Wi-Fi, Phoenix, NT, Solar 360, and Movistar Home devices. Telefónica, S.A. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

