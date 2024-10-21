Head-To-Head Comparison: United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) vs. Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Bellway shares are held by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and Bellway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bellway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Bellway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 33.22% 1,013.13% 22.09% Bellway N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and Bellway”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $414.81 million 0.67 $125.06 million $5.68 1.01 Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 26.23

United Homes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Homes Group beats Bellway on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

