Head-To-Head Review: Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) & Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Free Report) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizen Watch and Crocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizen Watch 0 0 0 0 N/A Crocs 0 2 11 0 2.85

Valuation and Earnings

Crocs has a consensus price target of $162.58, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Crocs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crocs is more favorable than Citizen Watch.

This table compares Citizen Watch and Crocs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizen Watch N/A N/A N/A $319.05 0.10 Crocs $4.06 billion 2.09 $792.57 million $12.92 10.79

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Citizen Watch. Citizen Watch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citizen Watch and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizen Watch N/A N/A N/A Crocs 20.02% 53.20% 16.76%

Summary

Crocs beats Citizen Watch on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizen Watch

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through four segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, and Electronic and Other Products. The company offers movements, CNC automatic lathes, turning machines, LEDs for lighting, tactile switch, backlight unit, crystal devices, ferroelectric LCDS, printers, calculators, health care products, and other automotive components. Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Nishitokyo, Japan.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

