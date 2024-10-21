Head-To-Head Review: Roadzen (RDZN) versus Its Competitors

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Roadzen to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roadzen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $50.04 million -$99.67 million -0.30 Roadzen Competitors $4.17 billion $533.07 million 29.20

Roadzen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen. Roadzen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Roadzen Competitors 193 1213 1337 34 2.44

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Roadzen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Roadzen currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,010.99%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 0.63%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen -287.82% -31,166.20% -221.81% Roadzen Competitors -4.62% -1,277.43% -7.51%

Volatility and Risk

Roadzen has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen’s peers have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roadzen peers beat Roadzen on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Roadzen Company Profile

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

