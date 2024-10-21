Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.39.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWX
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of C$164.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6296296 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.