Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.39.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$8.57.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of C$164.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6296296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Stories

