HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,277 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.19% of HealthEquity worth $84,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. Bank of America dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,497 shares of company stock worth $3,579,769. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.4 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $87.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity



HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

