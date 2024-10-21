HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSTM. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.68 million, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. HealthStream has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 172.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 80.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

