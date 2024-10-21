Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Buys 569 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $537.36 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The company has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $518.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.88.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

