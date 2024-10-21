Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $84.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

