Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Makes New $137,000 Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in NU by 2.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

