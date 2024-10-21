Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Sells 135 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,080,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $127.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

