Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Sells 383 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

