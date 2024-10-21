Hotel Property Investments to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:HPI)

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73.

Insider Activity at Hotel Property Investments

In other news, insider Giselle Collins bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.34 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of A$100,110.00 ($67,187.92). In other Hotel Property Investments news, insider Giselle Collins acquired 30,000 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.34 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of A$100,110.00 ($67,187.92). Also, insider John White bought 14,400 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.47 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$49,968.00 ($33,535.57). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,441 shares of company stock valued at $171,107. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hotel Property Investments Company Profile

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

