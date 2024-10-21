Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) & Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Financial Review

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -10.93% N/A -13.20% Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $329.10 million 0.08 -$51.76 million ($9.89) -0.41 Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Inspirato and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspirato.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inspirato and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50 Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspirato presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.19%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I.

Risk & Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspirato beats Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within marketplaces, FinTech, and SaaS companies in Europe, Latam, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.