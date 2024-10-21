International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.06.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

IBM stock opened at $232.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The company has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

