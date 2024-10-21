International Business Machines (IBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect International Business Machines to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $232.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.14. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.06.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.