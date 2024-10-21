Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $500.00 at Mizuho

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $521.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.56. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

