Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 8.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $494.47 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.15.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

