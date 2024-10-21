Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is ACT Advisors LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $19,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $68.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $68.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

