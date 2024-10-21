iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Columbus Macro LLC’s Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.40.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.