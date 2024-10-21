iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Rede Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $566.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.40. The stock has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

