iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $566.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

