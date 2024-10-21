iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.40. The company has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

