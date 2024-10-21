iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

