iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $566.53 and its 200-day moving average is $545.40. The stock has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

