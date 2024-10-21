iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 516.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

