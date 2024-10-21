iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Raised by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 64,772 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $634,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

