iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Lifted by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

