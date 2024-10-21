iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after buying an additional 179,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $182.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.20.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

