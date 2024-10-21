iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $382.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.31. The stock has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.