iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.36 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

