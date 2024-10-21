Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 150,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 239,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Jangada Mines Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Jangada Mines Company Profile

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

