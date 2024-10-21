Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $74.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.86.

JSPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $301.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

