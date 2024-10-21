Jefferies Financial Group Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $800.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $780.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix stock opened at $763.89 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $392.26 and a one year high of $766.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $696.38 and its 200 day moving average is $655.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

