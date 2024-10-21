John Bean Technologies (JBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. John Bean Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.050-5.350 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $98.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

