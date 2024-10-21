Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

