JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

