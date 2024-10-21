Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KALU opened at $73.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.53%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey acquired 2,588 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,166.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

