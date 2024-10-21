KBR (KBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect KBR to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.15-$3.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR stock opened at $70.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $70.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

