Keener Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 1,493 T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $33.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

