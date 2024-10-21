Keener Financial Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Keener Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $91.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.