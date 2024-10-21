Keener Financial Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Keener Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,362 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

