Keener Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Keener Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

DMXF stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

